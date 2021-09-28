Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

CNM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 147,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,754. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.