Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $72.09. 765,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,958. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

