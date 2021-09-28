Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,688,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Harsco by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

