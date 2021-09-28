Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $71.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.70 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.83 million to $284.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.94 million, with estimates ranging from $284.97 million to $315.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

