Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.89. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

HSY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 107.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

