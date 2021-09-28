Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.50. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 120,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $340.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

