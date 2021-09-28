Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.90 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce sales of $454.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.80 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $200.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.55.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.71. 114,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,324. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.