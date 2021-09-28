Brokerages Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.