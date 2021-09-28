Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $304.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $303.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,825,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.