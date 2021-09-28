Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.67. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.34. The company had a trading volume of 788,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,028. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

