Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

