Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 212,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

