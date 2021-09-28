Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $4.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $6.73. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $6.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $16.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $20.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, reaching $517.40. The company had a trading volume of 233,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $508.50 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $614.39 and its 200 day moving average is $926.49.

The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

