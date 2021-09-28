Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $65.20

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.74.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 1,206,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

