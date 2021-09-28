Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $33.80

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. 3,728,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,002. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

