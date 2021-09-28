Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $42.75

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

