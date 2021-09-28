Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $124,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.