BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

BRP has decreased its dividend payment by 54.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRP has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BRP to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of DOOO opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

