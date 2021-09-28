BTIG Research Raises Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $240.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $199.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $206.29.
In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.