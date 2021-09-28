BTIG Research Raises Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $240.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $199.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

