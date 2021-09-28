Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.83 ($2.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £941.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.85.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

