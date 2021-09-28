Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ELY traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,185. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,012.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 413,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

