Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 1.4%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

