Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 8,065 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

