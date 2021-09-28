Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,611. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

