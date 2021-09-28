Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,514 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.