Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $16.26 Million Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Cambria Global Momentum ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 25.71% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

