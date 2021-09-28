Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 615,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,384,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

