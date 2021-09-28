Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 139.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

