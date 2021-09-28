Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,556 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

