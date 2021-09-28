Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,117,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

