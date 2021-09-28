Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 130,250 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

