Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cameco were worth $64,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,026,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

