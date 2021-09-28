Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.97.

TSE:CCO traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,529. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$33.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -464.04.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

