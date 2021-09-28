Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 20,600 Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.51. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on MFGP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.