Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVID. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.