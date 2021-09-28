Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 674,356 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.