Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $65.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

CDPYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $49.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.