Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.86 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 179.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NOV by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at $1,809,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 28.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

