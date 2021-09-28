Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $4.33 Million in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,316 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Groupon by 61.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.86 million, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

