Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $4.86 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $44,428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

DECK opened at $382.49 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $214.20 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

