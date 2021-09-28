Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $5.98 Million Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 821,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.41% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gevo by 6,081.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEVO stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

