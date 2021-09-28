Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.13

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $13.62. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 145,416 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The stock has a market cap of $249.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

