Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$5.02. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 430,458 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,038,470.25. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,809.10. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

