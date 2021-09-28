Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$413,400.00 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

CJT stock traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$208.50. 84,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,175. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$196.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.1700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

CJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$300.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cargojet to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.67.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

