Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

