CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.85

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.85 and traded as low as C$67.06. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$67.95, with a volume of 249,141 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,992.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

