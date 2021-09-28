Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NYSE CVE opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

