Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 646.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

