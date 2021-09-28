Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $821.13.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $734.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.83. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

