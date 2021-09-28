Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s 10th Largest Position

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.42% of Cheniere Energy worth $91,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

LNG stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $97.25. 42,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,299. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.